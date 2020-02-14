SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Sectionals began on Friday night for the 3A wrestlers in District 3. The 3A Section I wrestling tournament began on Friday at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School with the early round bouts.
This is the beginning of the next road to Hershey as wrestling season focuses on the individuals now with the team dual competitions done.
Most weight classes features several Berks wrestlers in the semifinals, which are set to take place on Saturday. Click here to view the full results and brackets.