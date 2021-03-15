BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It is official, the seeding and first round matchup for the Lady Mountain Hawks basketball team have been decided. Lehigh will enter the Women's NCAA tournament as a 13 seed.
Lehigh won the Patriot League title on Sunday over Boston University. it's the Mountain Hawks first league title since 2010.
The 13 seeded Mountain Hawks will look to play the part of spoiler, drawing the four seed West Virginia in their first round matchup in the Hemisfair region. The Mountaineers hold a 21-6 record, and are the 13th ranked team in the nation.
The Mountain Hawks and Mountaineers will square off on Sunday at night at 8PM.
The full women's bracket was announced during the selection show on Monday night.