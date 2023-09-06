SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Governor Mifflin and Exeter took to the pitch in the heat on Wednesday night. The Mustangs edging the Eagles on their home turf, 1-0.
The lone score in this one coming in the first half at the 34 minute mark. Freddy Inderbitzen sends the corner in and Sello Seifert would finish with a header into the back of the net.
From there on out the Mustangs would hang on for the win, improving their record to, 3-1 and 1-0 in Berks I. The Eagles suffer their first loss, 3-1 and 0-1 in Berks I.