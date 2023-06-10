PIAA semifinals sites and times announced

The PIAA baseball and softball tournaments continue on Monday afternoon as we approach the semifinal round. 

Several teams from the region finding themselves just two wins away from capturing a PIAA title.

Sites and times

Baseball

Saucon Valley vs. Camp Hill - Wenger Field, Fredericksburg 4 PM - PIAA 3A

Kutztown vs. Mount Union - Big Spring HS, Newville 4 PM - PIAA 2A

Softball

Palisades vs. Mid Valley Bloomsburg University, 4 PM - PIAA 3A

Northwestern Lehigh vs. Blue Mountain - Patriots Park, Allentown 4 PM

Tri-Valley vs. Glendale - Central Mountain HS 3 PM PIAA 1A