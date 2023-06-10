The PIAA baseball and softball tournaments continue on Monday afternoon as we approach the semifinal round.
Several teams from the region finding themselves just two wins away from capturing a PIAA title.
Sites and times
Baseball
Saucon Valley vs. Camp Hill - Wenger Field, Fredericksburg 4 PM - PIAA 3A
Kutztown vs. Mount Union - Big Spring HS, Newville 4 PM - PIAA 2A
Softball
Palisades vs. Mid Valley Bloomsburg University, 4 PM - PIAA 3A
Northwestern Lehigh vs. Blue Mountain - Patriots Park, Allentown 4 PM
Tri-Valley vs. Glendale - Central Mountain HS 3 PM PIAA 1A