READING, Pa. - The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Reading Fightins 6-1 on Wednesday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the R-Phils (23-33).
Harrisburg built a 6-0 lead before Reading scored its lone run of the contest. A solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning by Josh Stephen scored that run for the hosts.
The Senators took a 1-0 lead in the second and then scored three times in the third frame to build a 4-0 advantage on their way to the win.
The two teams are set to play on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.