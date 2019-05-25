Senators soar past Fightins

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Harrisburg Senators scored 11 unanswered runs to overcome an early 2-0 deficit and beat the Reading Fightins 11-2 on Friday night at FNB Field. With the loss, the Fightins dropped to 24-18 this season.

Darick Hall drove in the game's first run in the first inning to give Reading a 1-0 advantage. The R-Phils made it a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning. From there, it was all Harrisburg. The Senators tied the game in the bottom of the fourth frame and then plated nine runs in the fifth inning to seal the win.

Mickey Moniak extended his on-base streak to 14 games with a single.

The two teams play on Saturday at 6 p.m.