WYOMISSING, Pa. - The Wyomissing boys soccer team is loaded with senior talent in 2021. The Spartans have 12 seniors on the team, all of them looking to leave their mark on the program.
Having lost their leading scorer, the Spartans are looking to rework the way the ball will find the back of the net. The focus, making it more of a team approach, creating those scoring opportunities for each other.
With teamwork comes communication, another valuable piece to the puzzle for the Spartans in 2021. This senior-laden squad has high hopes to improve upon last years 7-8, 6-6 mark.