BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh senior Jordan Wood will be the sixth seed at 285 pounds when the NCAA Wrestling Championships get underway on Thursday in Detroit. The five-time EIWA champion has finished as high as fourth, earning All-American honors in 2019.
"It's hard to win one EIWA championship. He won 5," said Lehigh head coach Pat Santoro. "Like I said this weekend he wasn't 100 percent but he got through it. Takes a special person to do that. He knows what he wants, he's not going by how he feels. Can't go through life on feelings."
Wood cut his teeth on the mats of Boyertown High School, which he credits for preparing him well for collegiate wrestling. Now he has an able partner in the Mountain Hawks wrestling room when he trains with assistant coach Zach Rey - a 2011 National Champion for Lehigh.
The road to Wood's potential national championship begins on Thursday when he faces West Virginia's Michael Wolfgram in the opening round.