KUTZTOWN, Pa. - This weekend is the calm before the storm - the final act before the PIAA state playoffs begin early next week.
Berks County brought home a pair of District 3 titles - Twin Valley Girls Lacrosse and the Kutztown baseball squad. The Cougars have had a nice layoff since capturing the Class 2A crown. it has been over a week since Kutztown was in action.
This is the programs ninth state playoff appearance and first since 2019 - the Cougars reached the state final back in 2007. This squad has a great group of senior leaders and - aided by pitching depth - the team feels poised for a good run.
"Having playoff experience the seniors are able to pass on some of that knowledge to the younger guys who may not have played in those games but have seen us play in those games," said senior Dominick Pizzelanti. "So I think that's really helpful."
Kutztown's first round game is on Monday - a 4:30 start vs. Elk Lake at Elk Lake High School in Springville.