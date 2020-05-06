BANGOR, Pa. - Bangor softball's Dani Hess steps into our senior spotlight, Dani was looking forward to what could have been a special season. The 2020 Slaters reminded her of the 2017 squad that made it to the state semifinals.
For the past three seasons Hess has produced for the Slaters, and her hard work and focus hasn't gone unnoticed. Head Coach Rich Kessler mentions her constant positive attitude she has, and how that reflects into the type of player she is.
Hess will be continuing her playing career at the collegiate level, she is attending Wilmington University in the Fall. Throughout her career, Hess knew she was going to be playing for a long time.