Berks Catholic's Colin Balash and Kutztown's Emily Maddock are the latest student-athletes featured in the Senior Spotlight.
Balash was nearing the program record for all-time career digs, but fell just 82 short due to the loss of his senior season. His career will continue at the collegiate level as he plans to attend Marymount to major in information technology while minoring in cybersecurity and playing volleyball.
Maddock was a two-time all-state selection for the Kutztown softball squad. Her athletic career is not over either as she will join the Penn State softball program and major in sports marketing and management.