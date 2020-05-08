READING, Pa. - Ethan Kraycik and Jake Buser of the Berks Catholic baseball team are two of the latest players featured in the Senior Spotlight series.
The pair of Saints were set to compete in their final year of high school baseball this spring with Berks Catholic, but that did not happen when the PIAA canceled the spring sports season due to COVID-19.
Kraycik reflected on the post-practice trips for wings with his teammates and playing in the CYO championship against future teammates. He has plans to attend Drexel to major in Architectural Engineering.
Buser fondly remembered his first game at Berks Catholic and will miss having fun as a team. He plans to attend Alvernia and major in athletic training.