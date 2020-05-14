Catasauqua's Adam Reinhart as well as Palmerton's Lexi Merkle and Kailah Altemose are the latest student-athletes featured in the Senior Spotlight.
Reinhart was a three-sport athlete for the Rough Riders, where he competed in baseball in the spring season. Although he missed out on his senior baseball campaign, one of the best moments of his final year of high school was when he qualified for the PIAA wrestling tournament. He also played football for the Colonial League school and was selected to play in the McDonald's Lehigh Valley All-Star Classic this year, which was canceled due to coronavirus.
He plans to attend Northampton Community College to become an elementary school teacher.
Merkle and Altemose were members of the Palmerton softball squad.
Merkle set new program records for single-season strikeouts, wins, fewest walks per game on average, and most strikeouts per game on average as a pitcher. she finished with a 26-13 record with one perfect game and one no hitter. She plans to attend East Stroudsburg University to double major in politic science and economics.
Altemose finished with a .487 career batting average and 62 RBIs. One of her favorite memories was when she helped the Blue Bombers win the Colonial League title. She plans to attend college to major in criminal justice.