Paige Egan and Mya Zettlemoyer of Central Catholic are the latest student-athletes featured in Senior Spotlight. Both were members of the school's softball team.
Egan was a four-year letter winner in the sport as she played both second base and outfield. She plans to study aerospace engineering at Purdue.
Zettlemoyer was a starter every season for the Vikettes. She also was selected twice for the Carpenter Cup team. She has committed to continuing her academic and athletic career at Kutztown University.