BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - This Wednesday's senior spotlight takes us to the diamond for two standout softball players in the BCIAA.
Elizabeth Nitka has been a key cog on the field for the Daniel Boone Blazers the past three seasons. Nitka has earned All-State honors while helping the Blazers capture a Berks County title.
Her softball career does not come to an end with missing her senior season, she will be continuing her career at Colgate University.
In Kutztown, Jocelyn Miller helped the Cougars capture a District III gold during her three years of playing. Miller was a busy student athlete in her time at Kutztown, participating in three sports.
Miller will be attending the University of New Haven in the Fall, with plans to major in Marine Biology.