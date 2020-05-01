EASTON, Pa. - Easton's Riley McDonald likes to be aggressive and let go of her anger out on the field as a member of the Rovers' girls' lacrosse team. She'll have to hold all of that in for a bit longer.
McDonald was one of many local high school seniors who saw the final season of her high school career canceled due to the coronavirus. She was coming off a junior campaign where she set the single-season program record of 97 goals and was hoping for an even better 2020 campaign.
Despite missing out on her final season of lacrosse at the high school level, she is not doing playing sports for her school. She will be playing field hockey for Delaware starting this fall.
COVID-19 has even interrupted that transition for her too. Tournaments and clinics where she would have been able to interact with her future teammates have been canceled.
In addition to McDonald, Easton's team featured two other seniors: Caroline Garrett and Catalina Zuniga, who also missed out on a senior campaign.
Despite the unfortunate ending for McDonald and all of the spring sports student-athletes, her head coach Michelle Mihalko summed it up well.
"She's just one of those kids that will leave a lasting impression on you."