EMMAUS, Pa. - A key member of the Emmaus baseball team should potentially be gearing up for a run at a state title right now. Wyatt Henseler steps into our senior spotlight from the baseball diamond.
Henseler tallied 76 hits and 8 home runs during his time playing for the Green. Hornets. Not only was he gifted on the field, but in the classroom as well earning the honor of Baseball Scholar Athlete of the Year for Emmaus.
Although he lost his senior season, Henseler's career on the diamond will continue at the The University of Pennsylvania.