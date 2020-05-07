READING, Pa. - The 2020 season for the Exeter boys' volleyball team was set up for a perfect ending. The team had six returning seniors, poised to make a run in the state playoffs to help cap off their careers as well as that of their head coach, Shawn Ganter, who was set to coach his 30th and final year. Then the coronavirus changed everything.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced PIAA officials to cancel the entire spring 2020 sports season in Pennsylvania, which left this year's campaign a mystery instead of the dream the Eagles thought it would be.
The program also was entering this season as two-time defending county champions and the senior class wanted to defend those titles, but now it will be up to the 2021 squad. Despite missing that opportunity, the seniors are hopeful for the future.
Reese Ganter, Tyler Goldsborough, and Tyler Garvin all will continue their careers at Juniata. They will play across from one of their teammates, Ryan Miller, who is set to play for Arcadia at the collegiate level.
The entire team isn't saying goodbye yet thought as the squad earned a bid to nationals in Reno this summer. The tournament hasn't been canceled yet and the players are hopeful to get on the court together one final time.