Exeter's Sarah Smith and Brooke Wisniewski as well as Kutztown's Lewis Weaver are the latest student-athletes featured in the Senior Spotlight.
Smith was a track and field standout for the Exeter Eagles, but missed her senior campaign when the PIAA canceled the spring 2020 season due to coronavirus. She committed to continue her academic and athletic careers at Messiah College to major in Bio-Chemistry while running track as well as cross country.
A fellow Exeter student-athlete, Wisniewski, was a part of the team that won the Berks County crown a year ago. She has committed to Slippery Rock University to play lacrosse as well as major in exercise science.
Lastly, Weaver was on Kutztown's district tournament team a year ago that won the title. That is his favorite memory from his high school playing days. He will continue to play at the collegiate level for Drew University while also majoring in computer science.