FLEETWOOD, Pa. - What could have been a memorable senior season for thrower Jeff Kline from Fleetwood, is a now just added to the list of what could have been.
The Tigers track and field thrower was hoping to break the Berks County record this season, currently 62'-6.25" by Dane Miller. Kline had broken the record during the indoor season twice, and posted a video a few weeks ago in which he threw 66'-1".
Kline will continue his education and throwing career at the University of Maryland. For Kline he looks back on his time in eighth grade when he got started in the gym continuously working on his craft.