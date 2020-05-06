SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Our senior spotlight series highlights Governor Mifflin softball pitcher Kendall Shank.
Upset about the loss of her senior season, Kendall recalled her most memorable moment in last seasons win over Twin Valley. Not just one the win, but the close loss too. It was gratifying to Shank and her teammates coming close and then getting the job done against one of the best teams in the state.
Shank might have lost her senior season, but her playing days are not over yet. She will be attending the University of Delaware in the Fall, and continuing her softball career with the Blue Hens.