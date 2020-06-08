The Kerr brothers, Kyle and Ryan, of Saucon Valley High School, are the latest featured in the Senior Spotlight.
Both were members of the school's swim team and were competing in the PIAA Championships when that state meet was cut short due to the growing concerns of coronavirus. Both were part of relay teams that were set to make the finals and potentially earn spots on the podium.
Kyle is set to attend Boston College to major in general management and business analytics. Ryan will be heading to Washington University in St. Louis to major in business management and computer science.