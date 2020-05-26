Kat Borda, Alexa Burger, and Paige Zigmund of Liberty softball are the latest student-athletes featured in the Senior Spotlight. The trio is part of a 13-member senior class for the Hurricanes this year.
Borda finished with a batting average over .400 a year ago. She is headed to Bloomsburg to play field hockey and major in criminal justice.
Burger hit over .440 in 2019. She will continue her softball career at Messiah College while majoring in psychology.
Zigmund was the team's leading pitcher last season. She is heading to Lock Haven where she will major in sports administration.