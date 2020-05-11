Liberty's Christian Tackett and Parkland's Annie Walls are the latest student-athletes featured in the Senior Spotlight.
Tackett was a top-five state medalist for Liberty last season. He also captured league and district championships during his time with the Hurricanes. He will be continuing his track career at Lehigh while majoring in International Relations.
Walls earned a silver medal at the shortened 3A state championships earlier this year and the early end due to COVID-19 prohibited her from competing for gold. She also has a bronze on her resume as well as other titles.
She will be continuing her career at Penn State while majoring in elementary education.