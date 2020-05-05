KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Ethan Sanner expected to be Kutztown volleyball's lone senior this season, but instead he did not get a final campaign with the Cougars at all.
Sanner recruited players to join the team and hoped to have a successful final year at the high school level. He now will head to Penn State Berks for two years before attending at main campus. He will major in wildlife and fishery sciences.
Kutztown didn't win any titles during Sanner's time in the uniform and he is disappointed he won't see all the hard work they put in pay off.
"They all put in a ton of had work," he said. "It was just kind of disappointing that all our work was for nothing in the end. But, I was just really looking forward to proving ourselves this year. We weren't the most talented team but we pushed ourselves to get better."