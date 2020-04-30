ELVERSON, Pa. - Twin Valley's Emily Schumacher played through a torn ACL last season to help her team in the district playoffs. The Raider knew those games were important, but she didn't know they also would be her last.
The second baseman helped Twin Valley captured the district title and then began on the long road to recovery. She battled back in the off-season and played in the team's first scrimmage this spring. Then the coronavirus pandemic began.
The PIAA canceled the 2020 spring sports season, which wiped away Schumacher's senior season, but her softball career is not over. She will play at the University of Rhode Island at the collegiate level.