EASTON, Pa. - For one former Easton Red Rover baseball player, the next two nights could be life changing. Luke Storm steps into our senior spotlight ahead of the MLB Draft.
Storm is already committed to Duke University where he will continue his baseball career along with his education. He is one of the top prospects in the state of Pennsylvania, and hopes to hear his name called during the draft.
Leading up to this, Storm has been staying busy at home with a workout provided to him from his new coach down at Duke. He's thankful for all the support he's had from friends, family, coaches, and teammates to get him to this point in his career.