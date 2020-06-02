HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Like all impacted by the PIAA's cancellation of the spring sports season this year because of COVID-19, Talitha Diggs was disappointed. For the Saucon Valley track standout, it was a lost senior season that could have been a tremendous finish to an already outstanding high school career.
"I definitely felt like there was a little bit more left in the tank," Diggs noted. "I wanted to take a shot at some records, some more records, and defend my state titles."
She already earned fifth state championships during her high school career. She also is a state record holder and a program record holder for the Panthers. She did not get to try for a sixth PIAA crown due to coronavirus, but she did learn a lot from this canceled season.
"I really understood that this was a time for us to learn and grow and to really appreciate our sport," she said. "To understand that, hey, we're not really entitled to anything. To run is a privilege, to compete for my team - to be out there doing what I love, it's a privilege and I was blessed to have it."
This isn't the end of her track career, however, as she has committed to compete at the University of Florida while continuing her academic career.