Nazareth's Logan Grom and Northern Lehigh's Reagan Pender are two more seniors part of 69 Sports' Senior Spotlight segment.
Grom was a key returner on the school's boys' lacrosse team that won the division. He also played a key role on the Blue Eagles' football team that enjoyed a magical season a year ago.
He will be attending St. John Fisher to continue his career.
Pender competed in both cross country as well as track and field for the Bulldogs. She set three new school records at NL before closing out her high school career.
She will be heading to West Chester to continue her career.