Nazareth's Jack McKenna and Northern Lehigh's Lauren Hoffman are the latest student-athletes featured in the Senior Spotlight.
McKenna played boys' lacrosse for nine season and was a starter on the school's football team that won a district title. He has committed to continue his academic and athletic career at Stevenson University where he will major in accounting.
Hoffman was a member of a seven-player senior class this year for the Bulldogs. She was a key piece of the team's league championship her sophomore season, which was her best memory from her high school softball career. She plans to major in medical imaging at Bloomsburg.