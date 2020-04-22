BETHLEHEM, Pa. - With the coronavirus pandemic crippling the sports world, for many seniors it's a harsh reality that their high school careers are really over. For Notre Dame baseball's Jake Yurkovitch, it's a thought that's been on his mind a lot.
"It's hard to get over. I think about it every second of every day...our parents had a photo album and I was just thinking man it's my last year, and I won't be able to play again," Yurkovitch said about his high school career.
In 2019 the Crusaders came up just short of state gold falling in the final, 2020 they were hoping to run it back and complete unfinished business.
Yurkovitch will be continuing his playing career at Northampton Community College next year, and he can't wait to get back on the field.