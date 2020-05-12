Northampton's Evan Zwolenik and Notre Dame Green Pond's Gianna Farina are the latest student-athletes in the Senior Spotlight.
Zwolenik was a three-year starter for the Konkrete Kids and went 7-1 with a 1.04 ERA in one season, including a strong performance in an EPC Championship Game victory. He plans to continue his baseball and academic career at Northampton Community College.
Farina missed out on her state swim meet and the entire track and field season due to coronavirus. Her high school career came to a close with 10 District 11 individual and team championships. She will continue her swimming and academic career at Rider University.