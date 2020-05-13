OREFIELD, Pa. - Parkland softball is in the title talks more so than not each and every Spring, except this year. In 2020 there will be no title and no season altogether due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nicole Klass was eager to get back on the field with her teammates and having fun. When looking back on her career, the most memorable moment came in their EPC title win last season over Northampton. A bit of revenge served up by the Lady Trojans.
Parkland was a senior-laden team heading into the 2020 season, Klass upset for her other senior members who had been waiting for their chance to start.
Nicole will be continuing her softball career and education at East Stroudsburg University.
We highlight the other Parkland senior softball players below: