Phillipsburg's Jewel Gonzalez and Wilson's Alec Snyder are the latest student-athletes featured in the Senior Spotlight.
Gonzalez was a softball player and a wrestler for Phillipsburg. She was the first two-time state girls' wrestling champion in New Jersey. She has committed to wrestler at Gannon University.
Snyder was a member of Wilson's football, baseball, and wrestling teams. He hols the record for most tackles in school history and also earned 100 wins in wrestling. He has committed to play baseball at East Stroudsburg.