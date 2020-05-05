Salisbury's Emily Silberman and Palmerton's Tyler Roe are the latest players to be featured in the ongoing Senior Spotlight series.
Silberman had .421 average with 97 RBIs and 16 home runs with the Falcons and also recorded 37 wins as a pitcher. She has committed to play at Moravian College while also double majoring in psychology and sociology with a minor in spanish.
Roe recorded an 11-strikeout no-hiter against Lehighton during his high school career. He also drove in the game-winning run against Southern Lehigh.
He will head to Lehigh Carbon Community College to major in health sciences.