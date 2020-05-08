Saucon Valley's Thomas Austin, Freedom's Katie Flynn, and Northampton's Madison Fraley are the latest student-athletes featured in the Senior Spotlight.
Austin was a boys' lacrosse player for the Panthers, but missed out on the opportunity to play for his father, Chuck, who was set to enter his first year as the program's head coach. Austin has plans to attend Chestnut Hill.
Freedom standout Flynn had a strong 2019 season that had her on the path to reach 300 career points, but the coronavirus stopped her efforts. She will play for Temple on the collegiate level.
Fraley hit over .400 a year ago for the Konkrete Kids and was a two-year captain. She will play for Kutztown University.