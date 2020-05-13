LEESPORT, Pa - Girls lacrosse is still a newer sport to Schuylkill Valley High School, and for a pair of sisters their senior season was going to be an unforgettable one.
The Stricker sisters, Julia and Savanna are two of the original members of the Panthers first ever girls lacrosse team. Having gone through the ups and downs of the early years, both sisters were awaiting to take it to the next level their senior year.
Both Savanna and Julia will head to Kutztown University in the Fall to continue their education. They will hopefully return to the Lacrosse field at Kutztown, and create an intramural team for the university.