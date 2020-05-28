Schuylkill Valley's Marlee Rickert is the latest student-athlete featured in the Senior Spotlight.
Rickert never got that chance to finish her senior swimming season after the coronavirus forced PIAA officials to cancel the state swim meets. Medals were awarded off of seeding which netted Rickert a pair of gold medals and two more medals in relay events.
While the medals are nice, Rickert wished she had a chance to compete for gold with her team.
The Schuylkill Valley swimmer has committed to compete for George Washington University and continue her academic career.