CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Southern Lehigh boys lacrosse standout Kyle Hoff helped the Spartans capture a District title and state playoff win a season ago. Hoff steps into our senior spotlight this Wednesday.
Aside from lacrosse, Hoff played soccer and basketball but his true passion was always on the lacrosse field. Bummed about the loss of his senior season with the Spartans, he now turns his attention to the next step in his career.
Hoff will attend the University of Maryland Baltimore County in the Fall, and plans to continue his lacrosse career there. He wont be the only Spartan on the roster, his brother Colin currently attends and plays for UMBC.