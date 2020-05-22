BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Winning district gold is a goal of all high school student-athletes, one that may never be achieved by some. Freedom's Nick Stannard didn't just win a district championship, he captured one in four different sports.
The multi-sport standout for the Patriots played baseball, football, soccer, and basketball for the EPC school. That year-round schedule kept him busy until the coronavirus pandemic stopped all sports, and brought an early end to his high school career.
The cancellation of the spring sports season by the PIAA also took away his final campaign of high school baseball, which he admitted is his favorite sport.
"I really love baseball," he noted. "It's something I've been playing since I could walk. With my dad coaching, being around him when I was little."
Stannard is disappointed that he and his baseball teammates couldn't see their work come to fruition with a 2020 season this spring, but his athletic career will continue on the diamond, as well as on the gridiron.
He is committed to attend Muhlenberg College to play on the school's baseball team as well as be a kicker for their nationally-ranked football team.