SHILLINGTON, Pa. - In addition to stopping the entire 2020 spring sports season, the coronavirus pandemic also halted the remaining 2019-20 winter sports championship in Pennsylvania. That included the swimming and diving championships as well as the basketball tournaments.
Governor Mifflin's Emma Steckiel was in the middle of her final state championship competition when it was prematurely ended by PIAA officials as COVID-19 spread across the country. Although she couldn't compete in that final race, Steckiel was able to leave the championships with a gold and silver medal.
Her silver was earned with her preliminary time in her final event, as the finals never took place.
It wasn't how she wanted it to end, but for the Auburn commit she now looks back and has mixed emotions with how it played out.