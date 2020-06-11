ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Kevin Montero, Alex Pawlowski, and Melanie Torralles of Allen High School are the latest student-athletes featured in the senior spotlight.
Montero was a standout for the school's baseball team and would have been a two-year starter. He has plans to continue his academic and athletic careers at Northampton Area Community College. He will major in sports business.
Pawlowski was a four-year member of Allen's track and field team. He will continue his academic and athletic careers at Holy Family where he will major in computer science information systems.
Torralles made 73 starts for the Canary softball squad. She recorded 234 strikeouts. She plans to attend Penn State Schuylkill and major in biology.