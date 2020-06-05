Dieruff's Deona Davis, Jadin Lugo, and Bailey Antipas are the latest student-athletes featured in the senior spotlight.
Davis and Lugo were track and field standouts for the Huskies. Davis has seven school records and will be continuing her athletic and academic career at Tiffin University. Lugo also will be competing at the collegiate level. He has eight school records and will go on to Bloomsburg University.
Antipas was a multi-skilled player for Dieruff's softball squad. She will be attending Kutztown University and hopes to play field hockey for the Golden Bears.