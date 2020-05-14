BERNVILLE, Pa. - The Tulpehocken 4x400 relay team set a school record a year ago with a group comprised of three juniors and one freshman. That youthful group was excited to have one more season to try and re-write more history before losing three key members to graduation. Unfortunately, the Trojans never got that chance.
The coronavirus pandemic that forced the cancellation of the PIAA spring sports season this year, also barred that team from trying to best their time of 4:10.59 and also achieve other accomplishments in their final season of track and field together. Despite losing this spring, the team was still able to break that record, which stood for 38 years.
The crew of Ava Ahner, Ella Ahner, Jenna Philippe, and Jessie Torres set that aforementioned record, captured a District 3 silver medal, and then got to compete in their last race as a quartet at the state championships a year ago.
Torres and Philippe won't compete together this spring, but they will regroup at the collegiate level. The pair plans to attend Alvernia to continue their careers.
Ava Ahner is heading to George Washington University after graduation. Her sister, Ella, will be back for her junior season with Tulpehocken next year.