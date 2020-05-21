Whitehall's Joe Lisicky and Emmaus' Tatum Kresley are the latest student-athletes featured in the Senior Spotlight.
Lisicky was a two-year captain and a three-year starter for the Zephyrs' baseball team. He has committed to continuing his academic and athletic career at Scranton to play baseball.
Kresley, who also played at Bethlehem Catholic during her high school career, finished as the all-time leader for hits in a single season for the Green Hornets. She compiled a .620 batting average in 2019.
She has committed to continuing her academic and athletic career at Rider to play softball.