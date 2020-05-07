Whitehall's Dylan McGinley and Emmaus' Alanna and Kayla Smith are the latest features in the Senior Spotlight.
McGinley was a four-year member of the Zephyrs' volleyball team and was a District 11 honorable mention a year ago. He also played basketball as well and will be doing so at the collegiate level for Albright College. He plans to major in criminal justice.
Alanna and Kayla Smith are twins and both starred as sprinters for the Green Hornets. They hold numerous indoor school records and qualified for states for two year. They both are heading to UConn to compete in track.