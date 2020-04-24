READING, Pa. - The 2020 season was built up to have the potential to be a special one for the Wilson baseball team, led by its senior class. Nine players and three managers were set to partake in their final high school season with state title aspirations, but then their careers were over.
The squad entered this year as the defending Berks and District 3 champions. The hopes were high for another campaign full of titles, but now it will be just a "What if."
The Bulldogs did get to play a few scrimmages in South Carolina before the COVID-19 pandemic halted and eventually forced the cancellation of their season. That got the seniors the ability to suit-up one final time.
9 Senior Baseball Players:
Adam Vanino
Trey Gehret
Brady Gibble
Jack Gensemer
Dominic Schlager
Domenic Borelli
Sean Granahan
Jacob Hartranft
Damaurys Rodriguez
3 Senior Managers:
Angela Wertz
Morgan Jacobs
Alison Berkel