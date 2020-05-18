Bri Coyle and Ashley Errico of Wilson as well as Gavin Webb of Parkland are the latest student-athletes featured in the Senior Spotlight.
Coyle and Errico are both set to continue their softball careers at the NCAA Division I level. Coyle was selected first-team all-league and also landed on an all-state team. She was team captain her junior and senior seasons. She plans to attend UMass Lowell to major in finance and marketing while playing softball.
Her teammate, Errico, will head to Drexel to major in nursing and continue her softball career. She was a four year starter on the school's basketball team in addition to the softball squad. She had a .472 batting average a year ago.
At Parkland, Webb won at the district meet this season and was a runner-up in three events at districts during his high school career. He saw his state meet cut short due to safety concerns amid the spread of COVID-19 across the country.
Webb plans to attend Youngstown State to major in hospitality management