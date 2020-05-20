WYOMISSING, Pa. - Our senior spotlight rolls along, this Wednesday we're making a stop in Wyomissing. Boys tennis standout James Pottieger missed out on a final season to add more medals to the trophy case.
Pottieger has his fair share of memories to look back on in his high school tennis career with the Spartans. Sophomore year helped the Spartans win the county, district and state team titles. Junior year, he won an individual county title and then a state title in doubles.
In the Fall Pottieger will be attending the University of Pittsburgh. He plans to continue his tennis career there playing on the club team.