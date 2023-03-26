The 48th edition of the Lehigh Valley Senior All Star Basketball Classic was held on Sunday at Northampton Community College. The event features senior athletes from 40+ high schools in the Lehigh Valley region competing in basketball games and skill competitions.

Game Results

Girls

West def. East 61-58

South def. North 61-56

Three-point contest - Addison Kea (Nazareth)

Boys

South def. North 118-110

East def. West 125-111

Dunk contest - Darius Brant (Allen)

Three-point contest - Tyler Kauffman (Northampton)

Lehigh Valley Basketball Hall of Fame Inductees

Erika Livermore - Player- Nazareth Area High School Class of 2011, Fairleigh Dickinson University Class of 2016

Erin Owens – Player – Southern Lehigh High School Class of 2005, Binghamton University 2009

Aimee Oertner – Player – Northern Lehigh High School Class of 2012, United States Military Academy Class of 2016

John “Jay” Radio – Contributor- East Side Youth Center Coach and Director