The 48th edition of the Lehigh Valley Senior All Star Basketball Classic was held on Sunday at Northampton Community College. The event features senior athletes from 40+ high schools in the Lehigh Valley region competing in basketball games and skill competitions.
Game Results
Girls
West def. East 61-58
South def. North 61-56
Three-point contest - Addison Kea (Nazareth)
Boys
South def. North 118-110
East def. West 125-111
Dunk contest - Darius Brant (Allen)
Three-point contest - Tyler Kauffman (Northampton)
Lehigh Valley Basketball Hall of Fame Inductees
Erika Livermore - Player- Nazareth Area High School Class of 2011, Fairleigh Dickinson University Class of 2016
Erin Owens – Player – Southern Lehigh High School Class of 2005, Binghamton University 2009
Aimee Oertner – Player – Northern Lehigh High School Class of 2012, United States Military Academy Class of 2016
John “Jay” Radio – Contributor- East Side Youth Center Coach and Director